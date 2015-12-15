FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Starts Proceed Investment -6 MTH results
December 15, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Starts Proceed Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) Starts Proceed Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Oct 31, 2015 ended Apr 30, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016 to Oct 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.22 2.24 2.24 2.23

(-0.9 pct ) (+16.9 pct ) (+0.9 pct ) (-0.5 pct ) Net 701 mln 726 mln 700 mln 700 mln

-3.5 pct +24.4 pct -0.1 pct 0.0 pct Div 4,035 yen 4,182 yen 4,030 yen 4,030 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8979.T

