BRIEF-Companies issue prospectuses for Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs
December 16, 2015 / 3:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Companies issue prospectuses for Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Companies issue prospectuses for Shanghai, Shenzhen IPOs. Please click the links for details.

SHANGHAI

* Jiangsu Jingshen Salt & Chemical Industry Co Ltd bit.ly/1T0G5uB

* Beijing Qianjing Landscape Co Ltd bit.ly/1P6bB9z

SHENZHEN

* Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software Co Ltd bit.ly/1P6LukX

* Suzhou Huayuan Packaging Co Ltd bit.ly/1lO9j5J

* Jiangsu Gaoke Petrochemical Co Ltd bit.ly/1mmUbMz

* Hnac Technology Co Ltd bit.ly/1TOWmDd

* Shijiazhuang Tonhe Electronics Technologies Co Ltd bit.ly/1ITsS6C

* Hubei Century Network Technology Co Ltd bit.ly/1O4tMt7

Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom

