TABLE-Ichigo Office Reit Investment -6 MTH results
December 16, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Ichigo Office Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) Ichigo Office Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Oct 31, 2015 ended Apr 30, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016 to Oct 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.25 5.02 6.35 6.47

(+24.5 pct ) (+8.8 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) (+2.0 pct ) Net 1.85 704 mln 2.18 2.30

+163.1 pct -50.0 pct +17.4 pct +5.7 pct Div 1,706 yen 1,603 yen 1,720 yen 1,760 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8975.T

