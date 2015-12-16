FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Pearson: top UK bluechip gainer after Exane gets behind it
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 16, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Pearson: top UK bluechip gainer after Exane gets behind it

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Education publisher Pearson up c.5 pct, on-track for its sharpest one-day gain since late Jan & top FTSE 100 gainer after Exane BNP Paribas upgrades to “outperform” v “neutral”

** Broker says risks of further earnings pressure in 2016 are real but seem discounted in an all-time low relative valuation; buying a return to growth in 2017 and a stable dividend (currently yields 7.2%, Thomson Reuters data shows)

** Exane BNP Paribas hopeful new management will refocus the asset mix and allocate capital towards targeted acquisitions and buybacks

** Pearson suffered biggest fall ever (-16 pct) late Oct when warned earnings would be at the lower end of a new 70 to 75 pence forecast, down from 75 to 80 pence previously

** Stock, down c.41 pct YTD (until Tues close) v 8 pct drop in wider FTSE 100, trades at c.38 pct discount to its Starmine Estimated Intrinsic Value

** Upgrade coincides with note from Bernstein saying co well positioned to benefit in long run as technology begins to transform education over time

** Management should consider radical options such as a major downsizing, tough decisions on capital allocation or even taking co private, Bernstein says (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.