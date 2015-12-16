BUZZ-Pearson: top UK bluechip gainer after Exane gets behind it

** Education publisher Pearson up c.5 pct, on-track for its sharpest one-day gain since late Jan & top FTSE 100 gainer after Exane BNP Paribas upgrades to “outperform” v “neutral”

** Broker says risks of further earnings pressure in 2016 are real but seem discounted in an all-time low relative valuation; buying a return to growth in 2017 and a stable dividend (currently yields 7.2%, Thomson Reuters data shows)

** Exane BNP Paribas hopeful new management will refocus the asset mix and allocate capital towards targeted acquisitions and buybacks

** Pearson suffered biggest fall ever (-16 pct) late Oct when warned earnings would be at the lower end of a new 70 to 75 pence forecast, down from 75 to 80 pence previously

** Stock, down c.41 pct YTD (until Tues close) v 8 pct drop in wider FTSE 100, trades at c.38 pct discount to its Starmine Estimated Intrinsic Value

** Upgrade coincides with note from Bernstein saying co well positioned to benefit in long run as technology begins to transform education over time

** Management should consider radical options such as a major downsizing, tough decisions on capital allocation or even taking co private, Bernstein says (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)