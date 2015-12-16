FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Rolls Royce: boosted by efforts to streamline
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 16, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Rolls Royce: boosted by efforts to streamline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Rolls Royce up 2.5 pct & 3rd-top FTSE 100 bluechip gainer after the British engineering co says it is scrapping a layer of senior management

** Marks first move by new boss Warren East to turn the business around

** Co, which has issued four profit warnings in just over a year, says heads of five units - civil aero-engines, defense, nuclear, marine, and power systems - will report directly to East & a COO will be hired from outside

** “Changes are a clear start to restructuring efforts & therefore slight positive,” says Kepler Cheuvreux, adding that the new COO hiring also a positive

** Stock down 36 pct YTD (until Tues close), underperforming the FTSE blue-chip index, down 8 pct (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.