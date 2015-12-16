BUZZ-Rolls Royce: boosted by efforts to streamline

** Rolls Royce up 2.5 pct & 3rd-top FTSE 100 bluechip gainer after the British engineering co says it is scrapping a layer of senior management

** Marks first move by new boss Warren East to turn the business around

** Co, which has issued four profit warnings in just over a year, says heads of five units - civil aero-engines, defense, nuclear, marine, and power systems - will report directly to East & a COO will be hired from outside

** “Changes are a clear start to restructuring efforts & therefore slight positive,” says Kepler Cheuvreux, adding that the new COO hiring also a positive

** Stock down 36 pct YTD (until Tues close), underperforming the FTSE blue-chip index, down 8 pct