BRIEF-Thai 4G auction bids hit $2.37 bln, bidding to resume midnight

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC)

* Thailand’s 4G spectrum auction bids has reached 85.29 billion baht ($2.37 bln) for two licences before a three-hour break, data from regulator showed

* Bidding price at 41.84 billion baht for first licence and 43.45 billion baht for second license

* Bidding to resume midnight