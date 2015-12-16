BRIEF-Thai 4G auction bids hit $2.37 bln, bidding to resume midnight

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC)
* Thailand’s 4G spectrum auction bids has reached 85.29 billion baht ($2.37 bln) for two licences before a three-hour break, data from regulator showed
* Bidding price at 41.84 billion baht for first licence and 43.45 billion baht for second license
* Bidding to resume midnight Further company coverage:
$1 = 35.9700 baht Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre