BRIEF-Thai 4G auction bids hit $2.37 bln, bidding to resume midnight
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 16, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai 4G auction bids hit $2.37 bln, bidding to resume midnight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC)

* Thailand’s 4G spectrum auction bids has reached 85.29 billion baht ($2.37 bln) for two licences before a three-hour break, data from regulator showed

* Bidding price at 41.84 billion baht for first licence and 43.45 billion baht for second license

* Bidding to resume midnight Further company coverage:

$1 = 35.9700 baht Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
