Facebook partners with Uber for ride-hailing service via Messenger app

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it partnered with Uber to allow Facebook users to request a ride from their messenger service, without the need to download a ride-hailing app or leave a conversation.

Uber is the first partner for the Transportation on Messenger service, which is currently being tested, Facebook said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1RSmDC8)

The service will be available to select users in locations where Uber operates in the United States, Facebook said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)