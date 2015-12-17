FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Tosei Reit Investment -6 MTH results
December 17, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Tosei Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) Tosei Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 7 months and 27 days 6 months 6 months

ended Oct 31, 2015 ended Apr 30, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016 to Oct 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 798 mln 662 mln 1.23 1.29

(+20.5 pct ) (+54.3 pct ) (+4.8 pct ) Net 286 mln 186 mln 488 mln 493 mln

+54.0 pct +70.5 pct +0.9 pct Div 2,986 yen 1,938 yen 3,035 yen 3,064 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3451.T

