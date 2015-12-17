BRIEF-Thai telecom firms resume 4G bidding, bids raise $3.3 bln so far -regulator

BANGKOK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - * Thailand’s 4G spectrum auction has attracted bids worth 119.75 billion baht ($3.3 billion) so far for two licences for 4G mobile spectrum, data from the regulator, The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC), showed * The bidding for the first license totalled 58.59 billion baht, and for the second license totalled 61.16 billion baht * Bidding resumed at midnight local time Further company coverage:

