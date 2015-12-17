FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dell's cybersecurity unit SecureWorks files for IPO
December 17, 2015 / 10:20 PM / 2 years ago

Dell's cybersecurity unit SecureWorks files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Dell Inc’s cybersecurity unit SecureWorks Corp filed for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators on Thursday.

SecureWorks named Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and JPMorgan among the underwriters to the IPO, according to a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1QssM8J)

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company said it intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SCWX”.

The filing did not reveal how many shares were planned for sale in the IPO or their expected price. The company set a nominal fundraising target of $100 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

