BRIEF-Thai 4G auction runs into fourth day, bids reach $3.6 bln
December 18, 2015 / 2:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai 4G auction runs into fourth day, bids reach $3.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC):

* Thailand’s auction for two 4G spectrum licences extends into a fourth day with total bids rising to 131.02 billion baht ($3.62 billion), regulator says.

* Bidding price at 64.38 billion baht for the first licence and 66.64 billion baht for the second.

* Bidding to continue until 1400 GMT. Further company coverage: ($1 = 36.1500 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb)

