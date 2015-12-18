FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Premier Investment -6 MTH results
December 18, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Premier Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) Premier Investment Company FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Oct 31, 2015 ended Apr 30, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016 to Oct 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.08 7.46 7.91 7.99

(+8.3 pct ) (+9.4 pct ) (-2.1 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) Net 3.12 2.83 3.07 2.99

+10.4 pct +20.8 pct -1.7 pct -2.6 pct Div 11,564 yen 10,731 yen 2,330 yen 2,270 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8956.T

