RPT-BRIEF-BG says Lake Charles LNG project approved by U.S. regulator

Dec 18 (Reuters) - BG Group Plc :

* Lake Charles LNG project receives FERC approval

* Final investment decisions from both BG Group and Energy Transfer are expected to be taken in 2016

* Lake Charles LNG export project has received approval from U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to construct and operate a natural gas liquefaction and export facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana

* Project has conditional authorization from U.S. Department of Energy for export of up to 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day or approximately 15 million metric tons of LNG per annum

* Construction to start immediately following a positive decision and first LNG exports anticipated about four years later