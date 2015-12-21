FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-True Corp to invest 55 bln baht in next 3 yrs, no fund raising via equity for now
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 21, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-True Corp to invest 55 bln baht in next 3 yrs, no fund raising via equity for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s True Corporation Pcl :

* The fully-integrated telecom service provider expects new 4G licence to help cut costs by 45 billion baht ($1.25 billion), Chief Executive Supachai Chearavanont told a press conference.

* Says has strong financial support to pay licensing fee and for network expansion.

* Says joins with partner China Mobile to be Thailand’s number one high-speed broadband internet provider.

* Says plans to invest 55 billion baht ($1.52 billion) in next 3 years, mostly on 4G.

* Says has sufficient cash flow to finance expansion and pay licence fee.

* Says aims to have market share at 34 percent in next 5 years from 20 percent now.

* Says no plans to raise funds via equity issue for now.

* Says will not post a net loss this year despite investment in 4G licences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 36.1100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.