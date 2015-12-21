BRIEF-True Corp to invest 55 bln baht in next 3 yrs, no fund raising via equity for now

BANGKOK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Thailand’s True Corporation Pcl :

* The fully-integrated telecom service provider expects new 4G licence to help cut costs by 45 billion baht ($1.25 billion), Chief Executive Supachai Chearavanont told a press conference.

* Says has strong financial support to pay licensing fee and for network expansion.

* Says joins with partner China Mobile to be Thailand’s number one high-speed broadband internet provider.

* Says plans to invest 55 billion baht ($1.52 billion) in next 3 years, mostly on 4G.

* Says has sufficient cash flow to finance expansion and pay licence fee.

* Says aims to have market share at 34 percent in next 5 years from 20 percent now.

* Says no plans to raise funds via equity issue for now.

* Says will not post a net loss this year despite investment in 4G licences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 36.1100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)