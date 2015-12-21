BUZZ-Glencore: gains as Citi raises PT

** Glencore easily outperforms peers, +3.6 pct and 2nd-top FTSE 100 riser, as Citi raises PT to 160p v 130p, rating “BUY”

* Broker sees GLEN’s announcements made during the investor update as steps in the right direction to enhance the balance sheet and address the market’s concerns

* Grim year for GLEN -72 pct YTD, with sector down 37 pct over the same period

* Last week Moody’s downgraded GLEN’s rating to one notch above junk status citing likely weak mining market conditions over the next two years