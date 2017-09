Dec 21 (Reuters) - TCL Corp

* Says CDB Development Fund to invest 1.0 billion yuan ($154.34 million) to help fund its 8.5 generation of TFT-LCD project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RzWtEU

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)