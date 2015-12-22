BUZZ-Oil and gas cos: Brent off multi-year lows

** Oil stocks among top gainers in Europe as Brent prices edge away from multi-year lows on Tuesday on winter demand hopes

** Brent futures up 0.9 pct at $36.68 per barrel at 0824 GMT, off an 11-year low of $36.04 hit on Monday

** Tullow Oil and BG up 2 pct each, Shell gains 1 pct and BP rises 1.5 pct

** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas index rises 0.8 pct, best performing sector in Europe by a considerable distance

** According to analysts, further large crude price rises are unlikely given an unusually mild start to winter in the northern hemisphere (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)