Dec 22 (Reuters) - Qingdao Haier Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire stakes in air conditioner jv, refrigerating equipment maker for a combined 841.5 million yuan ($129.91 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RCZHHL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)