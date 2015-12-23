UPDATE 1-Thai Bangchak to invest at least $277 mln next year

(Recasts to add 2016 investment, details)

By Satawasin Staporncharnchai

BANGKOK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Thai oil refiner Bangchak Petroleum Pcl said on Wednesday it planned to invest at least 10 billion baht ($277.55 million) next year, including in renewable energy and petroleum exploration and production.

The plan is part of a previously announced investment budget of 90 billion baht ($2.50 billion) for 2015-2020, President Chaiwat Kovavisarach told reporters.

“The investment next year will be across our business units,” he said.

The firm expects refining capacity to remain largely steady at more than 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) next year, despite a planned plant shutdown for maintenances for more than 40 days, he said. Its average capacity is 113,000 bpd this year.

The company plans to boost refining capacity to 140,0000 bpd over the next five years, with a refining margin of $6-$7 per barrel, Chaiwat said.

Bangchak runs a sole refinery with nameplate capacity of 120,000 bpd and operates marketing and non-oil retail businesses through its service stations. It has diversified into renewable business and exploration and production in the past few years.

Chaiwat said the company’s plan for next year included acquiring a petroleum exploration and production business in Asia and listing its power unit BCPG on the Thai stock exchange in the third quarter.