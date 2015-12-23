FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Southern says to buy Airbus aircraft for $2.3 billion
December 23, 2015

China Southern says to buy Airbus aircraft for $2.3 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co has signed deals worth about $2.3 billion to buy 10 aircrafts from Airbus Group SE, the carrier said on Wednesday.

China Southern, the country’s largest airline by fleet size, has agreed to purchase 10 Airbus A330-300 airplanes, each with a list price of $227.36 million, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The planes will be delivered between 2017 and 2019 and increase the airline’s capacity by 4 percent. The purchase will be funded by cash and financing arrangements with banks, the filing added.

The purchase will help the airline expand its fleet and increase its competitiveness amid a boom in air travel in China. Earlier this month, China Southern said it and affiliate Xiamen Airlines had signed $10 billion deals to buy 110 Boeing Co aircraft.

Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Miral Fahmy

