Dec 23 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Banking

* Says board approves to provide 9.8 billion yuan ($1.51 billion) one-year credit line for Fosun’s group of companies

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QLkl8v; bit.ly/1QLkzwd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4763 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)