BRIEF-China Fortune Land in deals with Korean, Indonesian companies

Dec 28 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic agreement with Korea Creative Content Agency on cultural and arts investment worth up to 3 billion yuan ($462.57 million)

* Says signs MOU with Indonesia’s PT Alam Sutera Realty TBK on property development in Pasar Kemis

* Says units sign agreement to acquire property firm for 957.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YLXGIt; bit.ly/1mlGtcr; bit.ly/1OgvP1B

($1 = 6.4855 Chinese yuan renminbi)