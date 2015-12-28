FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Fortune Land in deals with Korean, Indonesian companies
December 28, 2015 / 8:08 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-China Fortune Land in deals with Korean, Indonesian companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic agreement with Korea Creative Content Agency on cultural and arts investment worth up to 3 billion yuan ($462.57 million)

* Says signs MOU with Indonesia’s PT Alam Sutera Realty TBK on property development in Pasar Kemis

* Says units sign agreement to acquire property firm for 957.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YLXGIt; bit.ly/1mlGtcr; bit.ly/1OgvP1B

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4855 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

