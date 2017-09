Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hua Xia Bank Co Ltd

* Says Deutsche Bank Luxembourg, Deutsche Bank and Sal. Oppenheim agree to sell a combined 2.1 billion A-shares in the company to PICC Property and Casualty for up to 25.7 billion yuan ($3.96 billion)

