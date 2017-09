Dec 30 (Reuters) - Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue 1.5 billion yuan ($231.14 million) commercial paper

* Says CDB Development Fund plans to invest 410 million yuan to set up investment JV with the company

