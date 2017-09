(Refiles to add link, bullet point)

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd

* Says board approves unit to invest 791.1 million yuan ($121.86 million) in production expansion and upgrade

* Says receives government supporting fund of 396.0 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OyI7o7; bit.ly/1SnMjqx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4921 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)