Jan 4 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Aucksun Co Ltd

* Says signs letter of intent to invest about 1.5 billion yuan ($230.47 million) in integrated circuit chip production line in Jiangsu province

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Z17fZt

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)