BUZZ-Cairn Energy: top gainer on positive Senegal appraisal

** London-listed oil explorer Cairn Energy up c.6 pct & top Stoxx small market gainer after oil explorer successfully flow-tests appraisal well off the coast of Senegal

** Co, whose projects stretch from Greenland to Senegal, says gets positive results from flow-tested SNE-2, a well around 100 kms off the coast of the west African country

** News removes significant reservoir uncertainties from the SNE-1 discovery, Jefferies writes

** Results confirm “overall scale and extent” of the resource base in Senegal and further appraisal activity expected to lead to future revision of the estimates, CEO writes

** Cairn is the operator and 40-percent owner of three blocks off the coast of Senegal, while other stakeholders include oil major ConocoPhillips, which owns 35 pct

** Co top midcap gainer, with 30 pct of a full day’s avg volume traded through in first 30 mins (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)