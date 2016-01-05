FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Tesco: share weakness a good entry point, says DB
January 5, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Tesco: share weakness a good entry point, says DB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket, up as much as 5.5 pct, 2nd top gainer on FTSE & boosted away from lows last seen in 2003 after heavyweight brokerage Deutsche Bank’s (DB) upgrade

** DB says now a good time for investors to bulk up on UK food retailers as sector shares have underperformed the wider London market for some time

** Tesco races ahead of rest of Stoxx 600 retail stocks with DB upgrading it to “buy” from “hold”, saying co’s UK margin progression can outpace rivals

** Eight out of 24 brokerages covering the stock rate it at “buy” or higher, 11 at “hold” and 5 at “sell” or lower; their median PT is 195p (lower than DB’s 200p)

** Tesco lost 20 pct, Sainsbury shed 7 pct and Morrison lost 16 pct over last two months, while market was largely flat, says DB

** UK’s grocers struggling in the face of fierce competition due to the rise of discount grocers Aldi and Lidl

** Morrison up as much as 2.4 pct after being upped to “hold” from “sell” by DB (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

