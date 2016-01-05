FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Aberdeen: Barclays points out risks beyond EM exposure
#Hot Stocks
January 5, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Aberdeen: Barclays points out risks beyond EM exposure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** EM-focused asset manager Aberdeen down about 5 pct and easily biggest loser on Stoxx 600 financials index

** Barclays says firm worse off than UK peers under its coverage due to risks beyond unsteady sentiment on emerging markets

** Barclays downgrades stock to “underweight” from “equal weight” and cuts PT to 250p from 350p (analysts’ median PT 311p), citing negative earnings momentum & outflow risks

** Stock has seen 6 downgrades last year and only one upgrade, hinting at the mounting negative sentiment on it

** EM/China/Brazil/Asia ex-Japan focused-funds struggling at multi-year lows, suffering from hefty redemptions & outflows as risk appetites fall steeply & China slowdown - which has worsened commodities rout - mean investors want their money back

** Brokerage says identified roughly 191 bln stg or 2/3 of Aberdeen’s stock of AUM as concentrated in areas of significant outflows in 2015 & says 2016 sentiment still appearing negative

** Aberdeen down 33 pct in 2015 vs 16 pct drop in avg UK asset manager’s in Barclays’ coverage

** Nearly 40 pct of a full day’s avg daily volume traded through in first 1 hr following opening bell (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
