BUZZ-Bunzl: 2nd top FTSE gainer on Credit Suisse TP hike
January 5, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Bunzl: 2nd top FTSE gainer on Credit Suisse TP hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Bunzl, which supplies supermarkets, hospital and hotels with products ranging from carrier bags to toilet rolls, up 2.4 pct & 2nd top FTSE-100 gainer

** Credit Suisse (CS) raises TP to 1780p from 1660p to add in benefits of several bolt-on acquisitions done to consolidate the home market, expand overseas & dollar’s gains against the sterling in recent times

** 5 of 17 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 10 “hold” and 2 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 1850p

** Bunzl’s relatively defensive customer base, which is heavily skewed to grocery and food services, underpins its traditionally resilient cash generation capability, CS writes

** Co plying that back in M&A benefits investors due to revenue and cost synergy boost, it adds

** Bunzl due to report full-year 2015 results on Feb. 29 (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

