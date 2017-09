Jan 5 (Reuters) - Great wall Motor Co Ltd

* Says aims to sell 950,000 vehicles in 2016

* Says sold 95,729 vehicles in December versus 77,136 vehicles year ago

* Says sold 852,693 vehicles in 2015, higher than target of 850,000 vehicles

