Jan 5 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd

* Says to sell 40 percent stake in livestock raising unit for 1.4 billion yuan ($214.66 million) to Yogurt Holding I (HK)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SwRkNy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5219 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)