FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KDB markets US dollar bonds after Korean upgrade
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 6, 2016 / 2:37 AM / 2 years ago

KDB markets US dollar bonds after Korean upgrade

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 6 (IFR) - Korea Development Bank is marketing fixed-rated US dollar bonds of five and 10 years at around Treasuries plus 100bp and Treasuries plus 110bp, respectively.

The SEC-registered senior unsecured notes are expected to be rated on par with the issuer at Aa2/AA-/AA-.

The issuance follows Moody’s upgrade of the foreign-currency long-term ratings of six Korean government-related financial institutions to Aa2 from Aa3 last month. KDB is among the group to benefit from the upgrade.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (B&D), Citigroup, Credit Suisse, HSBC, KDB Asia, Mizuho Securities and Societe Generale are joint bookrunners. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.