January 6, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-BAE: RBC makes "top pick" on better U.S. defence spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British defence company BAE Systems up 0.7 pct an one of top gainers on FTSE 100 after RBC says tide is turning after better-than-expected FY2016 budget for U.S. defence spending

** Brokerage moves stock to top pick in its European aerospace and defense sector & hikes PT to 630p from 570p, lifts to outperform

** 13 of 22 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 6 “hold” and 3 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 550p

** RBC notes US BAE’s largest end market (c.40 pct of sales) and its portfolio “well placed to benefit in both shorter cycle and later cycle areas” of U.S. defence spending

** Co warned in Nov that it would see no growth in 2015 earnings after cutting the rate of Typhoon aircraft production

** But growing global political tensions starting to push up defence spending

** As of Tuesday’s close, stock has risen about 6 pct y/y but still trades at a 21 pct discount to its StarMine intrinsic value estimate (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

