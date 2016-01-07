BUZZ-European miners: Deeper slide on China concerns

** European miners down sharply, with yuan’s deeper drop & heightened concerns about metals demand from China exacerbating the sell-off

** Pan-European Stoxx 600 basic resources index all red and down over 5 pct, with Anglo American the biggest drag with a 9 pct drop

** Copper racing towards 7-yr lows, zinc more than 6-yr low

** Shanghai stocks suspended less than half an hour after opening and drop 7.3 pct as a new circuit-breaker tripped for the second time this week, adding to anxiety over Chinese demand

** Anglo American also top FTSE 100 loser & languishing at life-low, with heavyweight brokerage Barclays at this point deciding to massively cut PT on stock to 225p from 485p

** Anglo’s 5-yr CDS rockets to new highs on default/debt restructuring concerns

** Barclays says lack of detail on timing over Anglo American’s strategy to shrink business amid commodity price rout leaves shares vulnerable

** BHP Billiton, Glencore, Rio Tinto , Antofagasta down 4.6-5.6 pct, all among the 10 biggest FTSE losers

** All but Glencore at multi-year lows

