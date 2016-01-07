FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 7, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-UK engineers: Barclays cuts PTs, China concerns rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** UK capital goods engineers all red after Barclays says it struggles to find “true value” opportunities in the sector given macroeconomic concerns and fairly elevated valuations

** Concerns about a slowdown in consumption in emerging markets, particularly China, hammering stocks after China accelerated the yuan’s drop

** Morgan Advanced, maker of insulation products, biggest loser among Barclays list, down 5 pct to lowest since Q4 2012 & among FTSE’s biggest mid-cap losers after brokerage cuts PT to 240p from 350p

** Negative sentiment on sector keeps mounting with Investec, Jefferies, UBS all having sounded warning bells

** Renishaw, Rotork, Spectris and Laird down more than 4 pct after having their PTs cut by Barclays

** IMI & Qinetiq down over 3 pct, while Oxford Instruments, Melrose, Halma, Chemring & Ultra Electronics down 1-3 pct (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

