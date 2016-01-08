FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nikkei turns positive after China sets yuan higher
January 8, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average turned positive after the Chinese central bank set the yuan’s midpoint rate higher, with the Nikkei reversing a more than three-month low hit earlier in the morning.

The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 17,835.30, recovering from 17,509.64, the lowest since Oct. 1.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=SAEC at 6.5636 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.5646, and firmer than the previous day’s closing quote 6.5929. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

