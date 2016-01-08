FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Tesco: top FTSE gainer on Barclays upgrade
#Hot Stocks
January 8, 2016 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Tesco: top FTSE gainer on Barclays upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Tesco up nearly 5 pct and top gainer on FTSE 100 on decent volume, backing away from multi-year lows after Barclays upgrades stock to “overweight” from “equal weight”

** Barclays says recent underperformance has left Tesco’s valued attractively and its trading statement, expected next week, may not be as bad as market expects despite numerous headwinds facing the UK food retail market

** Tesco’s stock has underperformed the FTSE 100 index over past two months and rivals Sainsbury’s and Morrison

** 9 of 24 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 10 “hold” and 5 “sell” or lower

** Wider British supermarket industry is being hammered by the growth of German discounters Aldi and Lidl in a brutal price war

** Barclays notes Tesco trading in-line with Sainsbury’s , which has shown greater resilience to the discounters than its rivals on an EV/sales basis for the first time in many years

** Second broker since the start of the year to upgrade Tesco (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

