FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Vectura: all-time high on completing asthma therapy trial
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 8, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Vectura: all-time high on completing asthma therapy trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Vectura up over 5 pct to all-time high & top FTSE 250 mid-cap gainer after it completes a clinical trial for generic asthma therapy VR315 in the U.S., bringing it closer to a commercial launch

** Drug developer also reveals that its partner for this programme and VR506 US, is Roxane Laboratories, a subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim

** More than 2/3 of a full day’s avg volume traded in just over an hour

** Brokerage finncap writes that it expects approval and launch of VR315 in the second half of the next financial year, shortly after Advair’s patent expiry in H2 2016 (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.