BUZZ-Vectura: all-time high on completing asthma therapy trial

** Vectura up over 5 pct to all-time high & top FTSE 250 mid-cap gainer after it completes a clinical trial for generic asthma therapy VR315 in the U.S., bringing it closer to a commercial launch

** Drug developer also reveals that its partner for this programme and VR506 US, is Roxane Laboratories, a subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim

** More than 2/3 of a full day’s avg volume traded in just over an hour

** Brokerage finncap writes that it expects approval and launch of VR315 in the second half of the next financial year, shortly after Advair's patent expiry in H2 2016