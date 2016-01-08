FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-BAE Systems: Telegraph column backs stock
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
January 8, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-BAE Systems: Telegraph column backs stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** BAE Systems up 2.6 pct and hits 8-mth high & one of top gainers on FTSE 100

** Popular Telegraph investor column Questor argues stock as more value than in current price. See: bit.ly/1ORcN46

** RBC earlier this week notes that the U.S. is BAE’s largest end market (c.40 pct of sales) & co’s portfolio “well placed to benefit in both shorter cycle and later cycle areas” of U.S. defence spending

** Co removes some uncertainty in Nov after cutting rate of production for Typhoon aircraft, effectively giving it more time to find buyers

** Mounting global political tensions also seen boosting defence spending

** Analysts largely positive on BAE: 13 “buy” or higher rating vs 3 “sell” or lower recommendations, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Eikon peer comparison: reut.rs/1IU6BWA (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

