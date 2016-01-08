BUZZ-Sports Direct: Bottom of European retail list on FY warning

** Sports Direct falls over 5 pct to trade at a multi-year low & biggest drag on Stoxx 600 retail index after Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer warns on FY adj underlying core earnings

** Sports Direct blames deteriorating trading conditions on the high street & continuation of unseasonal weather over key Christmas period

** Co says now expects FY adj underlying EBITDA before share scheme costs of 380-420 mln stg vs earlier target of 420 mln stg

** Stock 2nd top loser on the FTSE 100 index