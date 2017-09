Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd

* Says expects 2015 net profit at about 661.9-703.9 million yuan ($100.54-$106.92 million) versus net profit of 661.6 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mPl0JZ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5832 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)