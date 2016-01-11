FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-BAE, Thales: JPM backs on political uncertainty, higher defence budgets
#Hot Stocks
January 11, 2016 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-BAE, Thales: JPM backs on political uncertainty, higher defence budgets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** European defence cos Thales and BAE Systems up over 1.5 pct and 2nd and 3rd top gainers on Stoxx 600 industrial goods & services index after JP Morgan Cazenove backs cos

** Brokerage says rising U.S. & European defence spending due to events in the Middle East and related refugee crisis in Europe & Russia’s active foreign policy could help forward P/E multiple expansion

** JPM hikes Thales TP to 81 euros from 73 euros

** BAE top FTSE 100 gainer after being raised to “overweight” from “neutral”, TP to 605p from 465p & added to JPM’s “European Analyst Focus List”

** Stock, backed by RBC and closely watched Telegraph column over past week, among most heavily traded UK blue-chip stocks

** Ultra Electronics & Cobham up marginally on brokerage’s comments (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
