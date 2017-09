Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says scraps share issue plan, share trade to resume on Jan 12

* Says unit signs infrastructure construction contract worth about 2.5 billion yuan ($380.45 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZmSTTs; bit.ly/1SJdQ5W

($1 = 6.5712 Chinese yuan renminbi)