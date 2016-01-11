BRIEF-India market regulator announces new investment norms for debt funds

Jan 11 (Reuters) - India Market Regulator:

* Says To Merge Credit Exposure Limits For Single Issuer Of Money Market Instruments.

* India market regulator says announces changes to investment limits on mutual funds investing in debt instruments

* Money market instruments at scheme-level

* India regulator ~ says reduce additional exposure limit provided for housing finance companies from 10% to 5% of nav for debt funds

* India regulator says~ single issuer limit of 10 percent for debt instruments extendable to 12% of nav after trustee approval

* India regulator says~ approves primary market debt offering through private placement on electronic book