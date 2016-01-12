FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Debenhams: tops midcap list on Christmas beat
January 12, 2016

BUZZ-Debenhams: tops midcap list on Christmas beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Department store chain Debenhams jumps 17 pct, on track for sharpest gain since 2009 and races ahead of the pack on the FTSE 250 & after it beats analyst expectations in the Christmas trading period

** Like-for-like sales for 19-wks to Jan. 9 up 1.9 pct, vs analysts’ view of 0.3 pct rise, helped by bumper online shopping & clever management of stock of winter coats during unseasonably warm weather

** Co looks to have been better positioned than some of its peers with regards to the weather, with reduced range of stock in weather-sensitive categories, Liberum writes

** Other fashion retailers Next & Marks & Spencer results over Christmas hurt as unusually warm weather deterred people from buying warm clothing

** Debehnams top gainer on Stoxx small cos index, with 85% of 90-day daily avg volume through in 40 mins (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
