BUZZ-UK housebuilders: Jefferies tags as 2016 outperformers
January 12, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-UK housebuilders: Jefferies tags as 2016 outperformers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Housebuilders trade up as Jefferies says it expects sector shares to outperform the UK market during 2016 as supply is unlikely to catch up with booming demand

** Berkeley & Barratt Developments up more than 3 pct each after being upgraded to “buy” from “hold” & 2nd and 3rd top FTSE gainers

** Jefferies hikes TP on Berkeley to 4650p (vs analysts’ mean of 3713p), Barratt to 807p (vs 660p), citing high visibility of cashflows, strong forward order books & ever-increasing government support amid an acute housing shortage

** Galliford Try up 2.4 pct & among top FTSE 250 gainers, with Jefferies bumping it up to “buy”, TP hiked to 1950p

** Redrow up c.2 pct, Crest Nicholson, Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon, Bellway and Bovis rise between 1.3 pct-1.7 pct

** The UK housebuilders index massively outperformed the FTSE 100 last year (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

