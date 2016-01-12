FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Sports Direct: broker downgrades hit shares, now down a third this yr
January 12, 2016 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Sports Direct down c.5 pct, second-largest loser on the FTSE 100, after Haitong Research and Numis cut ratings on the stock

** Haitong Research cuts to “neutral” and slashes longstanding fair value to 430p from 850p; Numis cuts to “hold” from “buy”

** “There remains low visibility on the business financials and we cannot rule out making further forecast reductions,” Haitong Research says in a note

** Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer last week warned its annual profit could be up to 40 million pounds lower than guidance issued less than a month ago

** Numis lowers Sports Direct forecasts for FY16 and FY17 following the profit warning

** Sports Direct has been under fire from media, investors and politicians over its working practices and its December update also disappointed

** Stock already down 33 pct this yr (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

