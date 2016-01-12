FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Boohoo: rises sharply after robust trading update
January 12, 2016 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Boohoo: rises sharply after robust trading update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Boohoo.com up 6 pct in strong volumes & sharpest gainer on the FTSE AIM retail index after online fashion retailer posts a robust set of results, which covers key Christmas period

** Back at levels last seen before Jan 2015 profit warning after rev up 45 pct for 4-mths to Dec. 31 (ahead of Investec’s estimate of 31 pct)

** Valuation remains compelling & not does not currently reflect co’s opportunity to expand in the UK, overseas & through third parties, Investec writes

** For FY, Boohoo.com sees revenue growth marginally above previous guidance of 30-35 pct, in line on EBITDA

** Jefferies writes FY16 ask now seem eminently beatable

** Peel Hunt hikes TP from 40p to 50p (co’s float price in 2014); analysts’ median estimate at 43p according to Reuters data (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

