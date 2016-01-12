FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Cineworld: in-line trading disappoints
January 12, 2016 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Cineworld: in-line trading disappoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Cinema operator Cineworld’s shares down c.5 pct, one of the leading FTSE midcap losers despite in-line trading update

** Peel Hunt cuts to “add” from “buy”, PT to 595p from 634p

** “2015 has been a good year for Cineworld but we had hoped for a beat,” brokerage says, adding that the new openings in 2016 will be lower than it had expected

** Canaccord Genuity of a similar view, says results merely ‘in line with expectations’, reiterates “sell” rating with a PT of 500p

** “Cineworld is better at building cinemas in unsophisticated East Europe where competition is weak, than optimizing performance from its sophisticated UK portfolio where competition is intense,” brokerage reckons

** Of 11 analysts covering stock, 2 “strong buy”, 5 “buy”, 3 “hold”, and 1 “strong sell”

** Median price target is 612.5p, down 17p from a month ago (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

